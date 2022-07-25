Gunshots cause panic at Dallas Love Field airport

Shots were fired at Dallas Love Field airport (DAL) around 11:00 local time (16:00 UTC). A 37-year-old woman fired a handgun multiple times into the air near the airline ticket check-in area.

The woman, who was not identified, appeared to change clothes in a restroom before firing several rounds inside the airport. The gunshots wreaked havoc at the airport. Several videos illustrate the panic that reigned in the terminal when the shots rang out.

According to CNN, a police officer from the City of Dallas Police Department exchanged a gunshot at the woman. The woman was taken to a hospital to treat her injuries.

Ten inbound flights were diverted and 85 flights to/from DAL were cancelled.

