Belgian Pilatus PC-12 skids off runway at Courchevel Altiport: pilots slightly injured after loss of wing

By
André Orban
-
0
3
Photo @PlanesOfLegend on X

A Pilatus PC-12 aircraft belonging to Charleroi-based European Aircraft Private Club and registered OO-PCN experienced a runway overrun at the Courchevel altiport (CVF/LFLJ) in Savoie, resulting in slight injuries to both pilots.

The incident occurred during a landing attempt after ferry flight PGC16F from Brussels South Charleroi, with one wing being torn off upon contact with the tarmac. Described as “more fear than harm,” the accident caused the plane to exit the runway and come to rest in the snow.

The pilots, who suffered slight concussions, were treated by emergency services. There were no passengers.

An investigation into the incident is underway, led by the Air Transport Brigade and the General Directorate of Civil Aviation. The altiport is temporarily closed for runway cleaning and aircraft evacuation, while the heliport remains operational.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.