Cork Airport to reopen after 10 weeks of works

Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheál Martin will officially open the newly reconstructed main runway at Cork Airport on 20 November. It is the fastest large-scale construction project undertaken in the State in recent years. The runway reconstruction project was completed on schedule and within budget in a 10-week period.

The runway is a key strategic asset for Cork and the South of Ireland and will reopen for flights on Monday morning, 22 November 2021.

Prior to the reopening of the refurbished runway 16/34 at Cork Airport, certification flights for the landing systems have been conducted over two days by a Piper PA31 Chieftain, G-FCSL.

These flight calibration tests were conducted using a specialist aircraft to ensure the instrumentation landing system (ILS) and the airfield lighting is correctly calibrated and working perfectly. Cork Airport passed all tests with flying colours.

Aer Lingus will be relocating an Airbus A320 Cork-based aircraft back from Shannon at 06:10 on Monday morning 22nd November followed by another Aer Lingus A320 coming home from Shannon at 06:45.

The first aircraft in will operate the first outbound flight and passengers will depart to London Heathrow as EI710 at 07:45.

The week will then get busier as Ryanair, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Vueling Airlines resume their operations along with Aer Lingus and increasing flights right up to Christmas.