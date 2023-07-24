Situation in Corfu under control after forest fire: All travellers are back in their hotels

After reports last night about a forest fire on the Greek island of Corfu, guests of a limited number of hotels were evacuated from their hotels as a precaution. At TUI Belgium, only 12 travellers stayed in hotel TUI Blue Nissaki Beach.

Forest fires have led to the precautionary evacuation of more than 2,500 people in the north of Corfu, a popular tourist island in Greece. However, there have been no reports of houses or hotels being destroyed. Tour operator TUI has provided alternative accommodation for its customers on the Greek island of Rhodes, where some tourists chose to stay despite the fires. TUI is also working to find a solution for around seventy tourists evacuated from Rhodes due to the ongoing fires. There are also talks of possible evacuations on other Greek islands, including Corfu and Euboea.

Unlike in Rhodes, the situation in Corfu is now under control and the Greek authorities have once again declared the region safe. All holidaymakers have now returned to their hotels. TUI Belgium continues to monitor the situation closely.