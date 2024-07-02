Córdoba Airport expansion completed, enabling new regular flights starting this summer

Spanish Transport Minister Óscar Puente announced the completion of the Córdoba Airport (ODB/LEBA) expansion, enabling the start of regular flights in July and the opening of new routes this summer. The €2.2 million investment has doubled the terminal’s size to 1,000 m², enhancing services and accessibility.

New Routes

Palma de Mallorca: Starting July 4, 2024

Starting July 4, 2024 Gran Canaria: Starting July 23, 2024

The expanded terminal was inaugurated on 1 July with the arrival of an AlbaStar charter flight LAV5434 from Basel, operated by Boeing 737-800 registered EC-NAB, the first commercial flight in many months.

Óscar Puente, Minister of Transport, emphasised the airport’s role in making Córdoba more accessible and fostering sustainable economic and environmental growth and highlighted the resilience and strategic modernisation of Spain’s aviation sector post-pandemic.

In the last six years, the Ministry has invested €510 million in Córdoba, an 80% increase from the previous period.

Key Improvements

Expanded boarding and baggage claim areas.

Added a third check-in counter and a second X-ray machine.

Improved terminal accessibility and services, including modular construction techniques that reduce environmental impact.

Additional Investments

New exit on A-4 highway in Córdoba.

€700 million investment in Madrid-Sevilla high-speed rail line renovation.

Metrotrén service expansion with new stations.

Various sustainable mobility projects funded by €13 million from European funds.

Córdoba as a Strategic Railway Hub

Over 1,000 weekly trains connect Córdoba with Andalucía and the rest of Spain.

More than 200,000 free travel passes issued, saving users over €14.7 million.

The enhancements position Córdoba Airport and its transport infrastructure as crucial elements in the regional and national mobility network, promoting connectivity and sustainable growth.