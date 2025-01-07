Copenhagen Airport welcomes nearly 30 million passengers in 2024

Copenhagen Airport achieved a milestone in 2024, welcoming 29.9 million passengers or 3.1 million more than the previous year. This growth highlights the airport’s continued importance as a hub for Northern Europe. Despite the surge in passenger numbers, the number of take-offs and landings has decreased by 9% over the past five years, reflecting the adoption of larger, more efficient aircraft that reduce emissions and noise. December 2024 was the airport’s busiest December ever, with 2.2 million travelers, an 11% increase compared to the same month in 2023.

European routes saw a significant 12% increase in passenger numbers, with 84% of the airport’s traffic tied to European destinations. The UK led the list of most popular countries, followed by Spain and Norway. Meanwhile, routes to North America experienced even stronger growth, with a 23% rise in passenger traffic. New York City remains a top destination, joined by Los Angeles and San Francisco. Copenhagen Airport added several new transatlantic connections in 2024, including SAS routes to Atlanta and JFK-New York, and American Airlines’ route to Philadelphia, bringing the total to 14 direct North American destinations.

Transfer traffic also grew substantially, with 5.7 million passengers using the airport as a connecting hub—a 19% year-on-year increase. The airport’s role as a transfer point enhances its connectivity, providing access to 175 destinations worldwide. In 2025, the airport, now celebrating its 100th anniversary, aims to continue its upward trajectory. It started the year by welcoming back Emirates’ iconic Airbus A380, a sign of rebounding demand for air travel and the airport’s enduring relevance in global aviation.