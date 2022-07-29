Navigate

The police cordoned off Terminal 2 at Copenhagen Airport for one hour because of false bomb alert

Copenhagen Police have cordoned off Terminal 2 at Copenhagen Airport because a suspicious bag has been found.

Officer Espen Godiksen from the Copenhagen Police told that a man was checking in his luggage when he was asked what was in it. The man replied that there was a bomb. The owner of the bag was detained while the bag was examined.

Terminal 2 is open again. The suspicious bag turned out to be harmless. It was apparently jokingly said the owner said that there was a bomb in his bag.

Expect the man to get a heavy fine: there are topics about which one should never joke!

Source: DR.dk, Twitter

André Orban: M. Sc. Engineering
