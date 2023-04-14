Spring and progress at Copenhagen Airport: +40% in March

With almost two million passengers, it was the busiest March in three years at Copenhagen Airport. The number of passengers has increased by 40 percent compared to the same time last year. The airlines have now started the summer programme, and it promises to be a busy summer with many travellers at Denmark’s largest airport.

The first spring month of the year saw 1,981,682 passengers at Copenhagen Airport, and the busiest day of the month was 31 March, which was the start of the Easter holiday for many travellers. Here, 81,866 passengers passed through the terminals at the airport on their way out into the world.

“Spring is holiday time for many of our passengers. The many public holidays make it ideal to take a trip out into the world, and we clearly see that the desire to travel is at its peak, whether it is the sun of the south or a big city that beckons. It seems that the progress continues, and we are very pleased that we have 563,000 more passengers compared to March last year – thanks, among other things, to some busy Easter days, which last year only fell in April“, says Peter Krogsgaard, commercial director at Copenhagen Airport.

London is once again the most popular destination from Copenhagen Airport, while Istanbul, Malaga and Milan can also be found on this month’s top 10 list.

Great summer programme from Copenhagen

At the end of March, the airlines started the summer programme, and they offer 162 direct routes from Copenhagen to the world. Several airlines are opening new, exciting summer routes and increasing the number of departures from Copenhagen.

“We can see from the airlines’ summer program that it will be a good and busy summer at Copenhagen Airport. Demand is increasing, and over the summer it is especially destinations around the Mediterranean that entice. The airlines see that, of course, and they are ready with both new routes and more departures – and we are ready at the airport for the many passengers“, says Peter Krogsgaard, commercial director at Copenhagen Airport.

In this year’s summer programme, there are a total of 26 new routes from Copenhagen. SAS and Norwegian alone, which are the two largest airlines at Copenhagen Airport, will open a combined 17 new routes over the summer, while the two companies are also increasing the number of departures on already existing routes – especially to Southern Europe.

More seats to Mediterranean countries

With the many new routes and increased departures, the airlines’ seat capacity over the summer is approaching the level before the pandemic. Overall, during the summer there will be just under 11 million seats to and from Copenhagen, which corresponds to 90 percent of the seat capacity in summer 2019.

Turkey accounts for the biggest increase in the number of seats, which rises to 383,000 over the summer. This corresponds to an increase of 17 percent compared to 2019. Among other Mediterranean countries such as France and Spain, seat capacity increases by 9 and 5 percent respectively.

Spain is the most popular destination in Southern Europe with 789,000 seats in the summer programme, while France and Italy follow with 630,000 and 613,000 seats respectively. However, it is Norway and Great Britain that are the most popular destinations from Copenhagen Airport, each with just over 1 million seats during the summer.

14.04.2023