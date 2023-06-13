Single-day record numbers at Copenhagen Airport in May

Copenhagen Airport experienced a record-breaking month in May, serving 2.4 million travellers and setting a new single-day record.

With nine out of ten passengers returning, the airport is preparing for the summer season by adding extra staff and planning new activities in the terminals. The traffic to European destinations has largely been restored, and the North American network is also operating at full strength. The airport expects to handle 7.5 million passengers in June, July, and August, with 177 direct destinations available.

The summer programme includes more than thirty new destinations, particularly in southern Europe, with Spain, France, and Italy being the top countries in terms of seat availability. The airport has launched a Destination Summer campaign to provide travel advice, inspiration, deals, and events during the summer.

Additional employees have been hired for security, cleaning services, and passenger assistance. The terminal opening hours have been adjusted to accommodate early flights, and travellers are advised to arrive well ahead of their departure times.