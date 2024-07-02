Record summer in progress at Copenhagen Airport

Copenhagen Airport is experiencing a record summer, with 2.8 million passengers travelling through in June on one of the 293 routes available this season. Spain remains the most popular vacation destination, while Greece is favoured by charter tourists.

Key Highlights

Passenger Increase: June saw a 12% increase in passengers compared to last year, with 2.8 million travellers. There have already been 16 days with over 100,000 passengers, compared to just three such days last year.

There are 293 summer routes from Copenhagen to 163 destinations, including 34 new routes added this year. Airlines have also increased frequencies on existing routes. Long-Distance Routes: There are 29 long-distance routes from Copenhagen, with two new routes to the USA launched in June. American Airlines now flies daily to Philadelphia, and SAS has a new daily route to Atlanta.

Popular Destinations

Spain: Over 220,000 passengers travelled to and from Spain in June, with Barcelona, Malaga, and Palma de Mallorca being the top destinations. The number of travellers to Spain has increased by 14% from last year.

Comments

Peter Krogsgaard, Commercial Director of Copenhagen Airport highlighted the bustling summer season, the attractiveness and efficiency of the airport, and the diverse destination options available. He noted the increasing interest from both local and international travellers in flying to and from Copenhagen.