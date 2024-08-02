Record-breaking passenger numbers at Copenhagen Airport despite fewer flights

Copenhagen Airport experienced its busiest month ever in July, with over three million passengers passing through its terminals. The airport broke its previous single-day passenger record six times, with over 115,000 passengers on July 22, setting a new all-time high.

Despite the increase in passenger numbers, there were nine percent fewer flights on the busiest travel day this year compared to the peak day in 2019. The reduction in flights is attributed to the use of larger, more fuel-efficient aircraft, which can accommodate more passengers per flight.

Popular travel destinations included sunny spots like Spain, Greece, Italy, France, and Turkey. Spain topped the list, with over 270,000 passengers flying to and from destinations such as Mallorca, Malaga, and Barcelona. Greek islands Crete and Rhodes were the favourites for charter travellers. Long-haul routes saw significant increases in passenger numbers, particularly to the USA, UAE, and Qatar, with growth rates between 27% and 34% compared to last year.

Peter Krogsgaard, Commercial Director at Copenhagen Airport, expressed satisfaction with the strong travel demand from both Danish and international travellers, highlighting the positive impact of modern, fuel-efficient aircraft on reducing the number of flights while handling more passengers.

Overall, the summer season is expected to see around nine million passengers travelling through Copenhagen Airport from June to August.