Record-breaking October at Copenhagen Airport reflects strong travel demand and expanded route network

In October, Copenhagen Airport saw a record 2.7 million passengers, marking the busiest autumn month in its history and an 8% increase compared to October last year. Despite high passenger volumes, aircraft movements remain below pre-pandemic levels, with a 6% decrease in flights compared to 2019. This reflects airlines’ shift towards using larger aircraft with higher occupancy rates, effectively serving more passengers on fewer flights.

Spain and London emerged as the most popular destinations, with 237,000 and 166,000 passengers, respectively, while routes to Italy saw the highest year-over-year growth at 23%. Additionally, travel between Copenhagen and the U.S. surged by 24%, with New York leading as the top American destination.

Copenhagen Airport’s winter programme has expanded to 229 routes, five more than last year, operated by 55 airlines. Noteworthy new routes include Norwegian’s flights to Dubai, Agadir, and Sphinx Airport near Cairo’s pyramids, as well as Air Greenland’s direct route to Nuuk. SAS is increasing flights to Bangkok and adding new routes to Rovaniemi, Kiruna, and Scandinavian Mountains Airport for ski travellers.