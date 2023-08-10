New milestone at Copenhagen airport: two days with more than 100,000 passengers

Copenhagen Airport (CPH) experienced a successful summer, with over 2.8 million travellers passing through the terminals in July, including two days with more than 100,000 passengers each, marking an important milestone. The appetite for air travel during the summer holiday season remained strong, making July the busiest month since 2019, with 2,833,969 passengers.

The Chief Commercial Officer of Copenhagen Airports, Peter Krogsgaard, highlighted the significance of exceeding 100,000 passengers on several days, indicating a positive trajectory for air traffic recovery. The airport’s 177 direct routes to 52 countries provide travellers with a variety of options.

The busiest days were July 14 and July 16, each with more than 100,000 passengers. Throughout the month, passenger numbers surpassed 95,000 on ten days. The airport’s staff, including those in security, passenger service, shops, restaurants, airlines, and ground handlers, were well-prepared for the peak days.

To manage the summer rush, Copenhagen Airport employed about 200 additional staff members, mainly for security, building on the 1,000 new hires from 2022.

Challenges were faced in Europe due to air traffic controller-related delays, notably in France and Germany. Severe weather conditions also posed difficulties for air travel, particularly during the last week of July.

Regarding destinations, London ranked as the most popular with 172,000 passengers, while Spain saw strong traffic with 450,000 passengers in the first two summer months. Spanish destinations like Màlaga and Palma experienced increased popularity compared to pre-COVID levels. Greece emerged as the preferred charter destination, particularly Crete, with 290,000 travellers on routes to Greek destinations in June and July, 180,000 of whom were on pure charter flights.