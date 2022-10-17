Five Swedes detained after being caught with millions in their bags at Copenhagen Airport

Five Swedish citizens have been detained in Denmark on suspicion of serious money laundering after being arrested at Copenhagen airport when they were about to take millions out of Denmark.

Four of them were arrested on Sunday afternoon after scanning of their bags showed that they contained large amounts of cash, corresponding to approximately SEK 2.7 million (EUR 246,000). They are between the ages of 20 and 60 and will be held in custody until 13 November, writes the Copenhagen police in a press release.

The fifth man, aged 48, was arrested for the same reason at Copenhagen Airport on Saturday. He had with him the equivalent of 2.4 million Swedish kronor (EUR 219,000).

“In recent months, we have seen several cases where travellers come from Sweden and are to fly on from Copenhagen. On several occasions there have been relatively large amounts of cash that the travellers have tried to take out of the country, which we assume is money laundering,” says deputy police inspector Peter Reisz in the press release.

A further example is two Swedish citizens who are now on trial in the Copenhagen District Court. They were arrested at Copenhagen airport in February with millions of cash in their bags and they are now suspected of money laundering or attempted money laundering of more than the equivalent of SEK 66 million (EUR 6,016,000).

