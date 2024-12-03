Eleven percent increase in passenger numbers in November at Copenhagen Airport

Copenhagen Airport (CPH) experienced a busy November, with 2.18 million passengers passing through—an 11% increase compared to November last year. This includes both outbound travellers and tourists visiting Denmark.

Southern Europe, particularly Spain (Malaga, Barcelona, and Gran Canaria), and city destinations like London were top choices. Modern Aircraft Adoption: Over the past five years, the share of modern, fuel-efficient, and quieter aircraft (like Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX) at the airport has risen significantly, now comprising 34% of flights compared to 5% in 2019.

Traffic Patterns: While passenger numbers are similar to 2019 levels, the number of flights has decreased by 14%, reflecting airlines' use of larger aircraft and higher seat occupancy rates (74.8% in November, 7% higher than 2019).

Long-Haul Growth: Long-distance routes, particularly to North America and Asia, showed strong growth, with 19% more passengers than last year. U.S. destinations (e.g., New York, Miami) and Thai destinations (Bangkok, Phuket) were especially popular.

The airport anticipates continued growth in travel demand and the adoption of modern aircraft, contributing to quieter and more sustainable operations.