Copenhagen Airports reports healthy profit before tax year to date after busy summer season

Copenhagen Airports A/S (CPH) reported a profit before tax of DKK 408 million (€55 million) for the year to date, with strong passenger demand during the summer months contributing to a busy quarter.

The third quarter saw CPH generate a profit before tax of DKK 300 million (€74 million), bringing the total profit before tax for the first nine months to DKK 408 million. The company is focused on profitability to enable future investments, including the planned major expansion of terminals and the baggage reclaim area. Revenue for the third quarter was DKK 1,166 million (€156 million), a 9% improvement from the same period in 2022.

Total revenue for the nine-month period was DKK 3,064 million (€411 million). The airport served 20.3 million passengers during the first nine months, with high satisfaction levels reported in passenger surveys.

In September, Copenhagen Airports reached a four-year agreement on charges with the largest airlines. The airport is currently undergoing a major construction project scheduled for completion in 2027, aimed at improving facilities for passengers and businesses.

The updated outlook for 2023 anticipates passenger levels of approximately 26.5 million, with an expected profit before tax of DKK 350 million to DKK 400 million.