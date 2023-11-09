Copenhagen Airports criticises the Government’s plan to introduce a new “green” tax on air travel

The Danish government has introduced a new proposal for green aviation, aiming to set an example for sustainability in air travel. The proposal includes a passenger fee, gradually implemented from 2025, funding a green domestic route by 2025 and a fully green domestic aviation sector by 2030.

Other initiatives encompass a fund for green transition, additional support for smaller regional airports, and an increase in the elderly allowance. The passenger fee, averaging DKK 100 per trip by 2030, will vary based on flight distance. The government emphasises the need for the aviation industry to reduce its carbon footprint, aligning with global environmental goals. The proposed measures will be evaluated in 2027.

Copenhagen Airport criticises the government’s draft model for a passenger fee on air travel, stating that a green transition in aviation will be delayed if the majority of the fee is allocated to purposes other than environmental initiatives.

The airport urges collaboration with the Aviation Climate Partnership to find a common path for the fee. The aviation industry proposes using the funds for initiatives such as increasing the share of sustainable aviation fuel in Danish airports.