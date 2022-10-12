Copenhagen Airport turns off the iconic “COPENHAGEN” sign and turns down the temperature

Since late summer, Copenhagen Airport (CPH) has made a massive effort to reduce energy consumption. The temperature in the terminals will be turned down to 19 degrees, and CPH is speeding up a number of energy investments. As a more symbolic act, the iconic “COPENHAGEN” sign has been switched off.

Since late summer, 30 specialists have gone through Copenhagen Airport with a comb to find out where we can reduce energy consumption as quickly as possible. One of the obvious changes can be seen at the top of Terminal 2, where the letters KÖBENHAVN COPENHAGEN welcome travellers.

“We have switched off the iconic sign as a symbolic act to show that we at Copenhagen Airport take responsibility for the energy crisis that has affected the whole of Denmark“, says operations director Christian Poulsen.

However, the majority of the effort is about doing things that have a real effect on the energy account, for example when it comes to the air in the terminals.

“We lower the temperature in the large terminal areas and gates from 22 to 19 degrees. But our assessment is that most travellers will barely notice it. Many are on the move, and we are heading into the cold season when everyone is wearing outerwear,” says Christian Poulsen.

CPH specialists have found the solutions

CPH’s energy consumption corresponds to a medium-sized Danish municipality or 22,000 households, and therefore it is a complex operation to map out where it can be reduced. The energy department has risen to the task by reaching out to CPH’s own specialists from all corners of the airport.

“The task force consists of plumbers, electricians, asset managers and engineers – “everyday experts” – who on a daily basis move around among the heating stations, water pipes and electrical panels that can contribute to the reductions“, says Rasmus Lundsbjerg, Head of Energy Management, who is in charge of the work.

The task force’s work has now resulted in a pool of 23 projects that will permanently reduce consumption. Added to this is the series of temporary measures that have already been implemented. The total list of temporary and permanent measures includes, among other things:

The road lighting is switched off in certain places.

The Christmas lights will not be switched on this year, and lights on artworks will be switched off.

Investments in 4 modern ventilation systems are accelerated. The ventilation systems in question account for more than 3 percent of CPH’s total energy consumption. The investments were already on the drawing board before the energy crisis, but now are getting started faster.

The airport’s main heating plant is being modernised.

Sharp and efficient lighting control is introduced in Denmark’s largest car park, P1. The facility is illuminated by a total of 3,500 luminaires.

However, working in a targeted manner with climate and energy consumption is not new for Copenhagen Airport. From 2010 to today, CPH has implemented energy savings corresponding to the annual energy consumption of 12,500 households.

Facts about energy consumption at Copenhagen Airport

Copenhagen Airport has an energy consumption equivalent to 22,000 households – or Solrød Municipality.

Copenhagen Airport is illuminated by 60,000 light fixtures and ventilated by more than 1,500 ventilation systems.

Energy consumption at Copenhagen Airport is monitored by 4,000 meters that monitor electricity, water, heat, cooling and natural gas.

The 4 large ventilation projects that the airport is now investing in cover more than 3 percent of CPH’s entire energy consumption.

There are 3,500 luminaires in Denmark’s largest P-house “P1”. If they are switched on 24-7, it costs around DKK 200,000 per month at current electricity prices.

In 2030, the operation of Copenhagen Airport must be emission-free, and in 2050 our goal is that the entire airport, incl. air traffic is emission-free.

Since 2010, Copenhagen Airport has carried out energy optimisation projects equivalent to DKK 55 million. kWh – or what can be converted to the annual electricity consumption of 12,500 households.

06.10.2022