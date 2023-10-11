Copenhagen Airport tops twenty million passengers for 2023 so far

Copenhagen Airport has seen a significant year-on-year increase in passenger traffic, with 20.3 million passengers travelling through the airport during the first nine months of 2023, marking a 24% increase. September alone saw 2,533,764 passengers passing through the airport.

Autumn is a popular travel period for those looking to extend the summer season or visit European cities. Notably, routes between Copenhagen and North American destinations have shown strong performance, with 124,000 passengers travelling in September, particularly Americans and Canadians visiting Denmark.

New York remains a top destination for travellers, and London tops the list of the most popular destinations out of Copenhagen. The airport expects over 850,000 travellers during the school’s autumn break.

Airlines are set to launch their winter programmes, offering scheduled and charter flights to various destinations. New routes include sunny destinations like Agadir in Morocco, Funchal in Madeira, and skiing holidays in Sweden and Austria. Additionally, Ryanair and Wizz Air will introduce new routes to European destinations.

Copenhagen Airport advises passengers to arrive early for their flights during the autumn travel season.