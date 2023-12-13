Copenhagen Airport strengthens its position as a Northern Europe traffic hub in November

Copenhagen Airport is strengthening its position as Northern Europe’s largest traffic hub, with a significant increase in passenger numbers in November compared to the same period last year. Of the 1,957,215 passengers in November, 350,000 were transfer passengers, marking a 40% increase from the previous year.

Most transfer passengers arrive from airports in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, contributing to efficiency and reduced environmental impact by filling flights to long-haul destinations like Chicago.

Peter Krogsgaard, the commercial director at Copenhagen Airport, expresses satisfaction with the rising number of transfer passengers, emphasising the airport’s significance as a pivotal traffic hub and showcasing its broad route network’s attractiveness.