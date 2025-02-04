Copenhagen Airport sees strong start to 2025 with 1.95 million January passengers

Copenhagen Airport welcomed 1.95 million travellers in January 2025, a 14% increase from last year, despite fewer aircraft movements due to larger planes with higher seat capacity.

London remains the top destination, with 125,000 passengers travelling between Copenhagen and its three London airports. City breaks are growing in popularity, with half of Danes considering one in the next year, up from 34% in 2019.

New airline routes include SAS flights to Budapest, Bucharest, Lyon, Madrid, and Seville, while Norwegian adds Bratislava, Sarajevo, and Newcastle.

The airport expects 1.3 million passengers during the February winter holiday period, with Thailand and the Alps among the most popular destinations.

