Copenhagen Airport sees record summer with nine million passengers despite fewer flights

Copenhagen Airport experienced a strong summer in 2023, with nine million passengers passing through in June, July, and August—an increase of one million passengers, or 13%, compared to last year. This growth occurred even though there were fewer flights, attributed to airlines using larger, more modern aircraft and improving load factors.

In August alone, 2.95 million passengers travelled through the airport, with the European routes seeing significant growth, especially to Southern Europe. Spain was the top destination, followed by Italy, Greece, France, and Turkey. Notably, passenger traffic between Copenhagen and Italy surged by 35% compared to the previous year.

Transfer passengers, who use Copenhagen as a hub to reach other destinations, also increased by 19% during the summer, strengthening the airport’s position as a key transit hub, particularly for travellers from Northern Europe. SAS, the airport’s largest airline, accounted for approximately 80% of these transfer passengers.