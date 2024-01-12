Copenhagen Airport registers strong growth with close to 27 million travellers (+21%)

Copenhagen Airport experienced strong growth in 2023, with nearly two million passengers in December, making it the busiest year in four years. A total of 26.8 million passengers passed through the airport, marking a 21% increase from the previous year.

The airport observed a growing appetite for travel, both for business and leisure, with more than 100,000 travellers on the busiest days. Two-thirds of passengers were holidaymakers, with Danes and southern Swedes using Copenhagen Airport for their journeys. More than half of all travellers originated from Denmark or Sweden, while the rest came from other European countries and North America.

Copenhagen Airport saw an expansion in airline options, with 60 different carriers operating 321 routes to 164 destinations, the highest number of routes since 2018. London remained the most popular destination, with almost 2.6 million passengers travelling to the UK, and London being the top choice.

The airport noted an increase in long-haul routes, with 30 direct routes to Africa, Asia, and North America. Routes to North America, especially the USA, showed strong performance, with passenger numbers returning to 2019 levels.

American Airlines plans to launch a new direct route from Copenhagen to Philadelphia in the coming summer.