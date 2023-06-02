Air Canada inaugurates international flights from Montreal to Toulouse and Copenhagen

Air Canada has launched two new non-stop routes from its Montreal hub to Toulouse and Copenhagen.

The year-round service to Toulouse is Air Canada’s fourth destination in France and the only year-round service between North America and southwestern France. The route connects two global aerospace centres and francophone cities.

Additionally, Air Canada’s seasonal services from Montreal to Copenhagen complement its existing year-round services to the Danish capital from Toronto.

Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President of Revenue and Network Planning, expressed excitement about the new routes and the connections they provide. The addition of these destinations strengthens Montreal’s flight offerings and reinforces its status as a major international hub.

Flights to Toulouse feature three classes of service and an Airbus A330 aircraft equipped with special diagnostic sensors in partnership with In-Service Aircraft for a Global Observing System (IAGOS) to observe climate change and air quality.

Air Canada’s international services offer a choice of three cabins, inflight entertainment, onboard Wi-Fi, and access to Maple Leaf Lounges. The airline’s onboard services highlight Canadian culinary talent, with meals created by celebrity chefs and a selection of top wines. Passengers can collect and redeem points through Air Canada’s loyalty programme, Aeroplan, and eligible customers enjoy priority services.