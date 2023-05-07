1,500 passengers are affected by delays at Copenhagen Airport

A lack of air traffic controllers at Copenhagen Airport, Danmark is – once again – disturbing the travel plans of passengers through/from Copenhagen. Several flights are expected to be delayed by up to 45 minutes during this evening. The airport estimates that around 1,500 passengers are to be affected.

“A great deal of uncertainty, as every morning we know what we have to do in relation to the operations at Copenhagen Airport,” Copenhagen Airport traffic manager Kristoffer Plenge-Brandt said, “we had a few dreadful days in the past weeks, but today (Sunday) will propably be better than expected, which is positive.”

The major shortage of air traffic controllers arose after Naviair was forced to lay off around 45 out of 300 air traffic controllers during the corona pandemic. Since then, air traffic has resumed faster than expected. The solution to the problem was then that the air traffic controllers were called in to work extra shifts – which has caused a major conflict. The conflict is based on the fact that the air traffic controllers are demanding a substantial salary increase. Just over 40 percent, which on average means that an air traffic controller would earn 1.7 million DKK (230,000 EUR) per year, to carry out the extra shift. An unacceptable wage demand for Naviair. 75,000 passengers delayed at Copenhagen Airport due to lack of air traffic controllers