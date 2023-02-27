ver.di strike: 131 flights cancelled in Cologne/Bonn

Due to the announced ver.di warning strikes, 131 planned passenger flights (66 take-offs, 65 landings) will not take place in Cologne/Bonn between Monday morning, 6 a.m., and Tuesday morning, 6 a.m., according to the current status. A total of 136 passenger flights (69 take-offs, 67 landings) are scheduled to take place during the strike period.

Passengers are urged to check the status of their flight with their airline or tour operator before travelling to the airport. Further information on the flight schedule is available on the airport’s website at www.cologne-bonn-airport.com.

In view of the current collective bargaining negotiations, the service sector union ver.di has called on employees in the public service and aviation security to strike. Public service workers are called to strike between 6 a.m. Monday morning and 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. During the same period, workers responsible for passenger screening are also called to a warning strike. In addition, security staff at personnel and goods checkpoints are also called to a warning strike (Sunday, 10 p.m. until Monday, 11.59 p.m.).

At the same time, Düsseldorf airport estimates that 200 flights have been cancelled there.