Trade union ver.di plans warning strikes at Cologne/Bonn and Düsseldorf airports on Monday

German trade union ver.di announced warning strikes for Monday at the two largest airports in North Rhine-Westphalia. At Cologne/Bonn airport, the first groups of employees will begin warning strikes overnight from Sunday to Monday, ver.di NRW announced on Friday morning. At Düsseldorf airport, warning strikes begin soon thereafter. Due to shift services, warning strikes at both airports end overnight Monday to Tuesday, the union explained.

Negotiations for employees of the federal and municipal public service as well as national negotiations for employees of air safety are at the origin of this strike. Collective bargaining is currently underway for these two groups of employees. “With these strikes, the employees are putting pressure on their respective employers, because no acceptable offer has been presented in the negotiations carried out so far in the public sector“, explained Andrea Becker, head of the regional department of Verdi NRW.

Last Friday, warning strikes organised by ver.di at seven German airports led to the cancellation of thousands of flights. ver.di NRW appealed for the understanding of passengers in a statement. Warning strikes were announced in advance to lighten the workload. Thus, travellers could resort to other travel possibilities.