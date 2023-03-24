Several wounded after man drives into people at Cologne/Bonn Airport

Several people were injured after a man drove into pedestrians in a parking garage at Cologne-Bonn Airport in western Germany, several German media report.

According to NTV news channel, several people were injured and the driver also hit a number of cars. A police spokesman said there are indications that the driver had mental problems. He would have driven straight into the people, but they were still able to avoid the vehicle.

No one’s life is in danger and the victims are slightly injured. The 57-year-old driver was arrested and taken to hospital. Two police officers were also slightly injured because the man resisted his arrest.