Cologne/Bonn airport in Winter 2022-2023: New destinations and exciting returnees

Off to new destinations: In the 2022/2023 winter timetable at Cologne Bonn Airport, from the end of October 18 different passenger airlines will fly to a total of 71 destinations in 31 countries. These include new destinations for the airlines and a few exciting ones that are returning to the timetable this winter.

“As an airport, we offer a wide-ranging portfolio so that travellers with the most varied wishes can find what they want,” said Thilo Schmid, President and CEO of Flughafen Köln/Bonn GmbH. “There are exciting destinations both for those who love city breaks and for holidaymakers who are looking for winter sun.”

Popular travel destinations, such as Majorca, Antalya or London will continue to be served by airlines in the winter. Moreover, Ryanair is offering two new destinations in the new timetable. Every Thursday and Sunday from 30 October, the Irish airline will fly to Arrecife, the capital of the Spanish Canary Island of Lanzarote. What’s more, on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays, Ryanair will take travellers to the Italian lagoon city of Venice.

From 1 November, Corendon Airlines has also added new flights to its timetable: on Tuesdays and Saturdays, the airline will head off for Marsa Alam. The town in the south of Egypt is an exciting destination for holidaymakers who want to escape the winter and enjoy the sun. Every Friday, also from 1 November, Pegasus Airlines will be flying to Elazig in eastern Turkey. There is a new offering from SunExpress: the airline connects Cologne Bonn to Dubai twice a week in the winter timetable. On Fridays and Sundays, SunExpress will fly to the Emirate via Antalya.

In addition to these new destinations, some are returning to the timetable. For example, the British airline Jet2.com is offering trips to various cities in England in the run-up to Christmas. From 25 November, the airline’s pilots will head off to Manchester and Leeds-Bradford airports on Mondays and Fridays. From 9 December, there will also be flights to Newcastle on the same days.

The winter timetable is in force until 25 March 2023.

27.10.2022