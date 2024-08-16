Climat activists blocked four German airports on 15 August

On August 15, 2024, climate activists from the group Last Generation staged coordinated protests at four German airports: Cologne/Bonn, Stuttgart, Nuremberg, and Berlin. The protesters managed to cut through fences and access airport grounds, briefly disrupting operations.

In Cologne/Bonn, activists glued themselves to a taxiway around 06:00, leading to a suspension of flights until operations resumed at 07:25, with 16 flights cancelled and others delayed.

Similar protests occurred in Stuttgart, Nuremberg, and Berlin, though disruptions were minimal due to swift police intervention.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser condemned the actions as “dangerous and stupid,” advocating for tougher penalties and increased airport security. The activists demand an end to fossil fuel use by 2030, claiming that drastic action is needed to prevent climate collapse.