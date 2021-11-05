86 destinations in Cologne/Bonn Airport’s new winter schedule

The new winter schedule for Cologne Bonn Airport, which applies since 31 October, is flying to 86 destinations. A total of 20 airlines will be flying to exciting metropolises and sunny destinations.

The new schedule includes new destinations like Paphos on Cyprus and Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt. Ryanair will operate flights to Paphos on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 2 November. Paphos, located on the south-west of the island of Cyprus, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site with a wealth of cultural sights and archaeological sites.

Freebird will be flying beach holidaymakers and divers to Sharm El-Sheikh on the Sinai Peninsula twice a week. The Red Sea there is a pleasant 20 degrees or more, even in the winter months.

29.10.2021