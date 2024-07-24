Climate activists disrupt European airports in coordinated protest

Climate activists glued themselves to the runway at Cologne-Bonn Airport, one of Germany’s largest, halting flights temporarily before operations resumed with expected delays. The protest is part of a Europe-wide campaign targeting airports from Norway to Switzerland.

In Germany, five activists from the Last Generation group glued themselves to a taxiway, with police removing two by 08:30. The activists breached the airport’s perimeter, using sand and glue to stick themselves to the asphalt.

Protesters demand governments phase out oil, gas, and coal by 2030 through an international treaty. The coordinated protests saw disruptions at airports in Finland, Norway, Spain, and Switzerland. In Oslo, activists were removed within 30 minutes, while in Barcelona, one protester was arrested and others fined. Swiss activists blocked roads to Zurich and Geneva Airports. In the UK, seven Just Stop Oil supporters were arrested near Heathrow Airport.

Governments are responding with tougher legislation. Germany’s proposed bill includes penalties of up to two years in prison for airport intrusions and up to five years for more severe cases involving weapons or other offences.