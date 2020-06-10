HiSky Moldova signs a lease agreement with Air Lease Corporation for an Airbus A320, launches on 1 July

The startup carrier signed a dry lease-purchase of a 10-year-old Airbus A320 (MSN 4493), which has already flown for Tigerair and Scoot as 9V-TAS , EI-LIN registration with Ernest, and was supposed to be due by Volaris.

“We are thrilled to work with one of the largest aircraft leasing companies in the world to assist with the launch of our airline,” said Iulian Scorpan, Chief Executive Officer of HiSky Moldova. “This A320-200 is scheduled to deliver in July and will be the first aircraft in the HiSky Moldova fleet, providing the best standards of safety and premier comfort to our passengers.”

“ALC is pleased to announce this lease placement of our A320-200 with HiSky Moldova. We have worked closely with the HiSky Moldova executive team at previous airlines for many years and are honoured to participate in the launch of the airline by providing them with their first aircraft,” said David Beker, Vice President and Head of Aircraft Sales and Trading at Air Lease Corporation.

The A320 is in the preliminary stage of preparation for delivery. It will be painted in HiSky colours and will arrive in Chisinau in July. “We will partner with as many important investors as possible, so as to bring the Republic of Moldova closer to the countries sought for the development of international affairs,” says Iulian Scorpan, HiSky CEO. HiSky is to launch from Chisinau to: Dublin – from 1 July

Lisbon – from 2 July

London Stansted – from 3 July

Paris Beauvais – from 4 July

Bologna – from 18 July

Düsseldorf – from 3 August

Press releases:

Air Lease Corporation announces lease placement of Airbus A320-200 aircraft with HiSky Moldova