A gunman kills two people in shooting incident at Chisinau Airport, Moldova

A shooting incident at Chisinau International Airport in Moldova has resulted in two fatalities. The gunman, identified as a 43-year-old Tajikistan national who had been denied entry to the country, was wounded and apprehended by the police.

The incident occurred when the man, being escorted to a special area at the airport, seized a gun from a border police officer and opened fire, killing a border guard and an airport security official.

Flights at the airport have been grounded, and authorities are investigating the incident. The shooting comes amid heightened tensions in Moldova, with President Maia Sandu previously accusing Russia of plotting to overthrow her pro-European Union government.

Moldova has been on alert and has faced challenges related to the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine and its pro-Moscow breakaway region of Transnistria. President Sandu expressed condolences and assured that state security forces are on high alert across the country.

Source: BBC