Woman dies after being trapped in conveyor belt system at Chicago O’Hare Airport

A 57-year-old woman died at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport on Thursday after becoming entangled in a conveyor belt system in Terminal 5’s baggage area.

The incident occurred around 07:45 when the Chicago Fire Department responded to reports of a woman “pinned in machinery.” The woman, who was not an airport employee, had entered a restricted area at around 02:30, as seen on surveillance footage. Her body was discovered hours later.

The reasons behind her presence in the employee-only zone remain unclear. Chicago police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.