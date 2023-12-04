Operations halted at Chennai Airport due to cyclone Michaung

Operations at Chennai (Madras) Airport in India have been suspended after cyclone Michaung hit the region. Flights were not able to take off due to gusty wind and rains, but also water from the Adyar River had entered the tarmac. 

During severe floods in 2015, airport authorities forced the closure of the airport for at least four days. A study to prevent flooding, ordered after the 2015 floods, is yet to be made public.

Many passengers awaited their flights but got stranded for hours. Since yesterday, 400 flights were cancelled.

