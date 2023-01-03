CPK has signed a contract for the design of integrated airport systems

Centralny Port Komunikacyjny has signed a contract with the Spanish company IDOM, selected in a tender for the Airport Systems Integration Designer (ASID). This is the fourth contract of the CPK’s grand design packages. The activities carried out by ASID are key to the optimal functioning of the new airport.

CPK closes the year with the conclusion of another significant contract. The Airport Systems Integration Designer is responsible for the implementation and integration of the airport’s ‘nervous system’, i.e. ICT (Information and Communication Technologies) and SAS (Special Airport Systems) systems.

“IDOM is a large international company providing professional consulting, engineering and architectural services,” says Karolina Pracz from CPK, Airport Systems Integration Project Leader. “Proper execution of the ASID task will become the basis for the implementation of further CPK design activities. Its work is intended not only to enable the design, specification and implementation of the ICT/SAS systems, but also to become the basis for the work of the Master Architect (MA), Master Civil Engineer (MCE), and Supporting Infrastructure Engineer (SIE),” she emphasises.

In addition to compiling technical requirements for the ICT/SAS systems and designing their integration, the contract includes cyber security requirements and innovative technological solutions, such as biometrics and data management using artificial intelligence (AI). The value of the basic scope of the contract is PLN 56 million net.

Well-implemented ASID projects guarantee high quality airport operation: from trouble-free passenger and aircraft handling to energy management and smooth functioning of security systems. The contract with IDOM is another important element of designing CPK. The overall grand design packages comprise the work of four contractors. In addition to ASID, these are: Master Architect (MA) – responsible for designing the heart of the airport, i.e. the passenger terminal, train station, interchange and luggage handling system. This task is already in progress. In the first half of November, CPK signed a contract with the British consortium Foster + Partners and Buro Happold. The Polish studio Kury?owicz & Associates became its partner under this contract. Master Civil Engineer (MCE) –in October, CPK signed a contract with Lebanese company Dar Al-Handasah Consultants for the services of a General Civil Engineering Designer. Its tasks include the preparation of design plans and specifications for, e.g., runways and taxiways, aprons, railway tunnels, airport systems as well as networks and connections including civil engineering structures. Support Infrastructure Engineering (SIE) – the design of the supporting facilities has been divided into two parts.The first tender concerned the design of the air traffic control tower, aircraft maintenance facility (MRO), and buildings for rescue and firefighting services, airport services, etc. At the beginning of December, the company signed a framework agreement with 13 entities. In October, CPK announced a tender for the second part of the contract, which involves: preparation of design documents for hotels, offices, retail facilities, cargo terminals and multi-storey car parks at the airport and Airport City. The winners of this tender should be announced as early as January. Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK) is a new transport development program in Poland – a strategic investment that is extremely important for the economic development of the country and the region and, of utmost importance, the security of Europe as a whole. It’s a great infrastructure project on an incredible scale to integrate air, rail, and road transportation quickly and efficiently. The CPK project includes, among others, rail investments: a transport hub at the airport in the centre of Poland and a network of new railway lines, mainly high speed, with a total length of nearly 2,000 km. This will make it possible to travel between Warsaw and Poland’s largest cities in no more than 2.5 hours. The first preparatory construction work on new CPK airport is planned to begin in 2023.