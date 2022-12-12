Centralny Port Komunikacyjny is to sign framework agreement concerning the design of CPK’s airport support infrastructure

Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK) has selected bids in the first tender for the design of support infrastructure to be built at CPK airport. The company plans to sign a framework agreement with 13 entities, which will design, among other things, the air traffic control tower, the airport’s operations centre or the rescue and firefighting facilities as part of the commissioned executive procedures.

Among the 13 entities that fulfilled the conditions for participation in the tender were 9 companies and 4 consortia. This awarded contract is the first of two framework agreements for the design of Support Infrastructure Engineering (SIE) facilities. The first one concerns the design of the facilities, such as the control tower, airport operations centre, rescue and firefighting buildings, airport maintenance and management and airport staff offices.

“The facilities will be built in the immediate vicinity of the passenger terminal and railway station designed by that master architect – Foster + Partners and Buro Happold. We assume full cooperation and coordination between the companies selected to design the SIE facilities and the master architect. The control tower will be a key element of the airport. Together with the terminal, it has a potential to become its most recognisable building, as is the case at Istanbul’s new airport, for example,” says Eliza Wysocka from the CPK Airport Programme Design and Engineering Office, SIE project leader.

The designed facilities will support and complement ongoing operations of the passenger terminal and the remaining airport infrastructure. They will also be integrated with them to ensure seamless handling of flights and traffic safety.

The SIE framework contract will allow the commissioning of specific tasks by means of executive procedures. Contractors will be responsible for carrying out work and services related to the preparing the following projects: conceptual, technical, executive and building projects, together with obtaining necessary permits. The scope of the contract also includes other services related to the design, including consultancy during the contract award procedures for the execution of the construction works.

Offers received for the second tender for the design of support facilities at the airport area (including hotels, offices, retail facilities, cargo terminals and multi-storey car parks), which was announced in October this year, are still being analysed. That tender is scheduled to be awarded in January 2023. The estimated total value of both contracts is approximately PLN 500 million.