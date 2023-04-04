Road design contract signed for around the new CPK airport

Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK) has signed a contract for the development of a Road Programme Concept in the area of the new airport. In total, around 30 km of new roads will be built around the airport, including a new junction on the A2 motorway.

The contract was concluded with Trakt z Katowic, and is worth almost PLN 28 million. The contractor’s task is to design a road system in the airport area, including a junction with the A2 motorway on its eastern side and links to national road 50 on the western side.

The contractor has committed to develop a comprehensive, multi-discipline design plans and specifications for CPK, including a full geological investigation. As part of the Road Programme Concept (RPC), a tender documentation necessary to announce the procedure and select the contractor for design and construction works (under the Design and Build formula) will be developed.

“Design solutions for the road system are crucial for the smooth operation of the airport. We hope that the contractor we have chosen takes advantage of its extensive experience in designing transport infrastructure and thus offers us the best possible solutions,” says Adam Krajewski, road infrastructure coordinator from the CPK Airport Programme Design and Engineering Office.

The designer should also prepare solutions for the civil engineering structures (such as flyovers, bridges, wildlife underpasses), road service equipment, environmental protection equipment, equipment for resolving utility conflicts, as well as other facilities necessary for the proper functioning of the entire road system.

The tender had been running since November last year, with seven companies and consortia taking part in it. CPK selected the contractor based on price and experience.

The list of the bidders and details for the tender procedure are available on the Smart PZP platform.