CPK project pushes forward despite government change, construction set to begin in 2026

Despite the recent change in government following the Polish elections, progress continues on the Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK) project, a massive infrastructure endeavor crucial for Poland’s economic future. The updated project, overseen by the Ministry of Infrastructure, is now entering the final stages of its design phase, with building permit drawings nearly ready for submission.

Dariusz Klimczak, Poland’s Minister of Infrastructure, emphasized the importance of the project, stating, “we are advancing the updated CPK project, crucial for Poland. Building permit drawings are ready for submission, and design work is nearly complete.”

Milestones in the Construction of CPK

Maciej Lasek, the Government Commissioner for CPK, hailed the project’s progress as a “milestone” for Poland’s future. “This investment will drive Poland’s economic growth and strengthen the market position of the national carrier, LOT Polish Airlines,” he remarked.

The new CPK airport, designed by the world-renowned architectural firm Foster + Partners, is set to become a transportation hub that integrates air, rail, and bus services. The terminal will span approximately 450,000 square meters and will feature three passenger service levels to streamline travel processes and improve connectivity between Schengen and Non-Schengen zones.

Projected Capacity and Facilities

In its initial phase, the airport will be able to handle around 11,000 passengers per hour. Nearly 140 check-in counters will be available on the opening day, with future expansion planned for up to 170 counters. The terminal design is optimized for efficiency and passenger comfort, with a reduction in walking distances, faster transfers, and an emphasis on a pleasant travel experience.

The project will also feature a state-of-the-art underground railway station, connecting the airport to Poland’s major cities. Up to half of the passengers are expected to travel to the airport by train.

A Strategic Investment for Poland

While some speculated that the CPK project might face delays or reassessments due to the new political leadership, the continuation of its development underscores its strategic importance. Set to become operational by 2032, the airport will not only serve as a critical transportation hub but will also support LOT Polish Airlines’ plans to expand its long-haul routes, particularly to non-Schengen countries.

With construction documentation complete and a competitive dialogue underway for essential systems such as baggage handling, the groundwork is being laid for what will be one of Europe’s most modern airports.

Building for the Future

Foster + Partners, along with a consortium of design and engineering companies, has envisioned a flexible, modular structure for the airport. The terminal will initially have 27 contact stands for narrow-body aircraft and 23 for wide-body aircraft, allowing the airport to simultaneously handle up to 68 planes. This capacity will greatly surpass that of Warsaw’s current Chopin Airport, which can accommodate only eight wide-body planes at its contact stands.

Looking Ahead

As the CPK project moves forward, the next major milestone will be securing the necessary construction permits. The project is expected to receive approval from the Mazovian Voivode by the end of 2024. Meanwhile, preparatory work, including land acquisitions and demolition, continues at the project site.