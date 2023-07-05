Poland’s new Era of Aviation: CPK’s Cutting-Edge design for current and next generation aircraft

In an era where aviation is now reaching new heights, Poland is set to make its mark on the global stage with Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK), a state-of-the-art transport hub. Here in the heart of Europe, a landmark transformation of the transport system has begun with the intent of redefining air travel. CPK aims to become a key transport hub for CEE, and its importance in the European and global aviation landscape is immense. Dar, which is behind the design of the airport pavements and support infrastructure, is creating runways that can welcome the future of aviation, from the Boeing B777-8F to the Airbus A350-1000, and even the colossal Antonov AN-124.

By as early as 2028, the first aircraft will be landing at CPK airport: from lighter civil aircraft to medium-weight to heavy cargo. Each of these types, as well as the dozens of other types and categories from all over the world, will be able take off from the runways at CPK Airport. One of the key priorities of CPK’s major engineering company, Dar, is designing the pavement structures such that they have the strength, durability, and all-weather year-round operational safety needed for such a global and strategic transport hub, while also incorporating measures that align with the vision for sustainability.

“Our approach is practical and forward-looking. We are incorporating the latest standards and materials to ensure that the airport can handle the demands of modern aircraft while maintaining high safety standards. The pavements structures are being engineered to withstand the weight of the heaviest aircraft while ensuring all-weather, year-round operational safety. The design is in full compliance with European and international aviation standards, and it harmonizes with Polish standards, reflecting local expertise,” said Kian Sleiman, Senior Pavement Engineer at Dar.

To create a stable and strong subgrade platform, the design specifies an in-place stabilization process for the weak soil. Through this process, the soil is pulverized using specially-designed and high-grade equipment known as “reclaimers”. The end product is then mixed with cement/hydraulic binders, to significantly boost the soil’s strength and improve its deformation properties to reach the target levels specified in the relevant quality control and quality assurance standards.

But the innovation from Dar does not stop there, as they are also designing a highly-effective subsurface drainage system to alleviate and control any adverse impacts that could potentially be caused by the shallow groundwater table on the long-term performance of the paving structures. The system uses a rapid draining material that also complies with the non-frost susceptible material specifications. The objective is to ensure that all the pavement layers and the underlying granular strata are located above the seasonal frost depth, so that any freezing and thawing cycles cannot induce undesirable permanent deformations in the pavement that could be associated with soil heaving stresses. By incorporating these measures, the design can safeguard the airport pavement structures and guarantee ongoing operations in all conditions.

“We are building not just for today, but for generations to come. Our design is a tapestry of strength, innovation, and sustainability,” remarks Kian Sleiman.

Sustainability is at the heart of CPK and its design and goes far beyond the main terminal building. Even in the pavement design, Dar is providing opportunities to make the utmost possible use of materials available within the vicinity of the site. By doing so, the design minimizes the need for long-distance transport, reducing the carbon footprint and pollution associated with both truck traffic and the dust generated from the source pits, all while providing cost-effective solutions that benefit the local economy and create a more sustainable airport.

