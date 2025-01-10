Poland’s CPK Airport takes a major step forward with location approval

The Masovian Voivode has officially issued the location decision for Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK), advancing Poland’s largest infrastructure project into the building approval phase. Positioned between Warsaw and ?ód?, CPK will integrate air, rail, and road networks into a cutting-edge multimodal transport hub.

Key Highlights:

Initial Capacity : Designed to handle 34 million passengers annually , with scalable expansion based on market demand.

: Designed to handle , with scalable expansion based on market demand. Infrastructure Scope : Includes a terminal, runways, rail hub with high-speed rail (HSR) links, and a modern road network.

: Includes a terminal, runways, rail hub with high-speed rail (HSR) links, and a modern road network. Designated Area: Spanning 2,585 hectares, nearly half already secured through a successful Voluntary Property Acquisition Programme involving 90% of local residential property owners.

Strategic Importance:

The project underscores Poland’s ambition to become a central aviation hub for Europe, enhancing regional connectivity and fostering economic growth. Construction is set to follow swiftly, with building permit applications now in preparation.

CPK promises to position Poland as a leader in European transportation, blending innovation and strategic design to serve as a vital node for air and land travel in Central Europe.