Poland’s Central Airport to revolutionise European travel: CPK and PPL join forces

Poland’s Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK) and Polish Airports (PPL) have partnered to develop a transformative central airport, set to enhance Poland’s role in global and regional aviation. The PLN 44.7 billion (EUR 10.5 billion) project, set for phase one completion in 2032, will include two parallel runways, capacity for 34 million passengers annually, and seamless intermodal transport links integrating high-speed rail and road networks.

CPK will hold a majority 51% stake, with PPL contributing up to PLN 9 billion for its 49% share. The project exemplifies Poland’s commitment to modernising infrastructure while leveraging domestic expertise and aligning with international best practices.

This state-of-the-art hub aims to position Poland as a key European aviation gateway, driving economic growth and connectivity.