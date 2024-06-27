Poland to proceed with multibillion-euro airport project

Poland is moving forward with the construction of a multibillion-euro airport, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced Wednesday, after years of delays. The project however will not be as ambitious as the CPK project developed by the previous government.

“The creation of an airport in Baranow must be based on realistic assumptions. Even our predecessors have already concluded, and we have inherited such a project, in this part, that in Baranow the real number of passengers is 34 million. And we will build a modern airport on this scale. It will be the most modern airport in Europe,” Tusk said.

“It will be connected not only to the high-speed railway, the railway that will connect Lodz and Warsaw, among others, but we have also decided to extend the motorway, not only between Warsaw and the central airport, but on the longer airport, between Warsaw and Lodz, a third and fourth motorway lane will be built. We have already made these decisions,” he added.

Project Overview

Location : Baranow, situated between Warsaw and Lodz, 42 kilometres (26 miles) from Warsaw.

: Baranow, situated between Warsaw and Lodz, 42 kilometres (26 miles) from Warsaw. Cost : Airport construction: ~10 billion euros. Total project with infrastructure: ~30.5 billion euros.

: Funding: Treasury bonds, loans, European funds, and private investors.

Timeline and Capacity

Initial Plan : Expected to open in 2027, delayed due to opposition and project enormity.

: Expected to open in 2027, delayed due to opposition and project enormity. Revised Plan : Opening: 2032. Capacity: 34 million passengers annually.

:

Impact on Polish Aviation

Polish Carrier LOT: Forecast to have 135 aircraft by 2032, nearly double its current fleet, accounting for about 60% of the new airport’s traffic.

Additional Infrastructure

High-Speed Rail Network: Expected completion by 2035, linking major cities and airports, reducing travel time to under 100 minutes across the country.

National Vision

Prime Minister Tusk envisions the project transforming Poland, a nation of 38 million people, into a major megalopolis with enhanced connectivity and modern infrastructure.