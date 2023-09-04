CPK airport: Pioneering a new era of sustainable aviation in Poland

The Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK) airport is on its way to becoming a globally unique transport hub, emphasising the close link between its infrastructure and the surrounding buildings, all while prioritising the comfort and safety of passengers, visitors, and staff.

To ensure that CPK Airport meets the needs of both Polish residents and international travellers, the airport infrastructure design incorporates the most innovative technologies available, with sustainability at the heart of the project from the outset. The project seeks to combat climate change and includes energy-efficient measures such as the use of renewable solar energy, geothermal heating and cooling, and smart and the most efficient energy systems, which will ensure the airport’s vision of net zero once operational in 2028. Moreover, water resources are also planned to be managed sustainably through rainwater harvesting and on-site treatment plants to reuse non-potable water for irrigation, and flushing and process systems, including heating, cooling and ventilation.

“Sustainability is one of the top priorities for the CPK project, and we have incorporated sustainable design and construction practices into every aspect of the project, from the very beginning”, said Jaroslaw Bodulski, Director of Airport Subprogramme Environmental & Location Analyses Department, CPK.

The CPK airport will apply the principles of a circular economy from the very beginning, in the construction phase, prioritising the use of local and regional materials complemented by recycling strategies, not forgetting, for example, low-carbon concrete and recycled composites.

Operationally, CPK has been designed with high efficiency in mind. Smooth passenger flow, efficient aircraft movement and state-of-the-art air traffic control systems have been integrated – all of which have a positive impact on reducing the environmental impact. In addition, the airport’s infrastructure will be equipped with features such as electric vehicle chargers and zero-emission vehicles for ground operations, and the significantly improved connections to rail or bus networks not only facilitate movement but also significantly reduce CO2 emissions.

Unveiled recently, CPK’s Airport Master Plan showcases sustainability as a cornerstone, ranked equally with other pivotal goals, such as the Multimodal Hub and Aviation Hub strategies. It covers a wide range of areas, from improving efficiency and safety to closed-loop management and conservation of biodiversity and creating a supportive working environment for employees, a business environment for partners and development opportunities for local communities. CPK airport’s sustainable development strategy has already been confirmed by the very choice of its location, which is characterised by minimal environmental impact, as confirmed by the positive environmental decision recently obtained. The new airport will be located at a safe distance from protected zones and even normal forest areas.

“Our project aligns with the goals of the EU Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy, particularly in terms of boosting passenger and rail freight services, ensuring zero-emission transport on shorter routes, and supporting multimodal transport solutions,” added Jaros?aw Bodulski, CPK.

To further enhance CPK’s sustainability credentials, efforts are underway to obtain green building certificates such as BREEAM Infrastructure (at the Excellent level for the Airport infrastructure) and BREEAM New Construction (at the Excellent level for the Terminal). Obtaining these certificates will make CPK the first project in Poland and possibly in Central and Eastern Europe to receive both.

CPK’s greenfield status provides an unparalleled advantage. It’s not merely about building a new airport but about envisioning an airport and rail system that’s zero-carbon from the ground up. By the time its gates open, the goal is for CPK to operate wholly on renewables, setting a benchmark as a Net Zero Ready Airport.

