Minister Marcin Horala reveals progress in securing financial investors for CPK mega airport

The Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK) project, with its ambitious goal of integrating air, rail, and road transport in Poland and improving connectivity in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), has the potential to revolutionize the region’s economic landscape. In a recent interview with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Marcin Horala, Deputy Minister of Funds and Regional Policy and Government Plenipotentiary for CPK highlighted the significant progress made in securing a financial investor for the CPK airport, acknowledging that while the process is on track, there is always a possibility of unexpected developments. Finalising acquiring financial investors brings Poland closer to its vision of enhanced regional connectivity and strengthens its position as a key transport hub in the CEE region.

Over the past year, the CPK project has reached significant milestones, making binding decisions that directly impact the airport’s design, capacity, and integration with railways. The project has garnered immense support from international partners, including Incheon Airport from Seoul, the current Strategic Advisor, as well as renowned design consortium Foster+Partners and Buro Happold serving as the Master Architect and design company Dar Al-Handasah as the Master Civil Engineer.

“Only in the last 3 months, we have made substantial progress for the airport part of the CPK project. We have signed contracts for the development of a Road Programme Concept, which will see the construction of approximately 30 km of new roads around the airport, including a new junction on the A2 motorway. Furthermore, we have announced major tenders for the design of Poland’s tallest air traffic control tower and the first package of construction works for the CPK airport,” said minister Marcin Horala.

Addressing the challenges faced during the project’s execution, Minister Horala acknowledged the importance of securing financing. With total investments estimated at around EUR 8 billion, the CPK project requires a careful balance of debt and equity financing. Minister Horala highlighted the ongoing efforts to optimize CAPEX during the design phase while ensuring financial stability for the project’s success.

“CPK awaits binding offers from potential investors until mid-June. At this stage, the process remains competitive, while the evaluation of the binding offers will allow CPK to select a preferred bidder. It will be important to select an investor who not only supports the project financially but also provides extensive know-how,” stated Minister Horala asked about the acquisition of a financial investor.

“The investor who offers better financial conditions and shares CPK’s vision of building a hub airport is expected to win. – We need to be sure that the minority investor shares our vision of building a hub airport. If we lack this alignment of views, we will consider searching for alternative options for cooperation and financing. So, the ball is still in play, and anything can still happen,” he added.

The financing of the project, which is expected to be of great importance for the economic development of Poland and CEE, is of interest to the largest players from Europe and the world. Minister Horala also confirmed that discussions are underway with several entities, including Incheon Airport from Korea and Vinci Airports from France.

Recognizing the importance of CPK to the regional and national economy, Minister Horala expressed: “CPK is a pro-development initiative that can stimulate economic growth and reverse the trend of slowdown. It is expected to create jobs, generate budget revenues, and contribute to GDP.” According to a report by AT Kearney, the implementation of CPK is projected to create nearly 100,000 new jobs by 2026, with a total of almost 300,000 new jobs expected between 2028 and 2040.

The CPK project promises economic growth and fosters innovation in Poland. By improving connectivity, attracting foreign investment, and creating new business opportunities, CPK paves the way for a prosperous future.