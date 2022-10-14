Many pieces of the puzzle to build the most innovative transport system at Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK)

Many pieces of the puzzle to build the most innovative transport system

Given that the investment consists of designing a greenfield airport from scratch, the Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK) is the best opportunity to implement the most innovative solutions.

One of the efforts to introduce the most modern technologies is participation in the Smart Airports project. This is an initiative supported by the European Commission, bringing together 15 institutions from the aviation industry, including Copenhagen Airport, Rome-Fiumicino Airport, the Danish Institute of Technology and the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The consortium is developing green, environmentally friendly, intelligent solutions for airports. The team, which includes CPK’s representatives, is working on, among other things, developing sustainable solutions for fuelling aircraft with biofuel and introducing electromobility, including the development of management and planning tools for infrastructure and systems.

Moving forward

In 2022, the CPK company presented the investor’s variant of Solidarity Airport, along with the accompanying infrastructure. This was preceded by months of intensive works on the Master Plan and the EIA Report, covering a number of site survey studies (nature inventory, drillings, water and soil sampling, laboratory tests, etc.).

Contractors have also been selected in the tender for preparatory works, and tenders were launched for airport designers such as Master Architect, Master Civil Engineer, Support Infrastructure Engineer and Airport System Infrastructure Designer.

To respond to the upcoming needs, the CPK company announced, among others, preliminary market consultations for the implementation of construction works for railway investments. At the moment, the CPK company is conducting preparatory works (e.g. feasibility studies) for 1,300 km of the 2,000 km of new railway lines. The whole railway part of the CPK project should be completed by 2034.

In partnership with Aviation24.be, Centralny Port Komunikacyjny regularly publishes updates about their project.