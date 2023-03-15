How CPK will deliver the world’s most exciting transport hub

How CPK will transform logistics and operations throughout Europe? During the ‘Airport/Smart Cities and Transport Connections‘ theme block at the Passenger Terminal Expo & Conference, held in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Mikolaj Wild, CEO of Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK), and Danny Aoun, Board Member of Dar Group, presented their joint vision for a greenfield airport concept with rail connectivity as a key feature. The proposed design offers unlimited possibilities for the development of a fully multi-modal transport hub, which will transform logistics and operations throughout Europe.

“Through CPK 180 million European Citizens will gain access to one of the most modern and integrated transport networks” – said Mikolaj Wild, CEO of CPK. “Poland is the only country in CEE capable of bearing the costs of overcoming the infrastructure gap. The tender for the construction of CPK Airport will be one of the largest in Europe” – added Mikolaj Wild.

“CPK Program is one of the largest and most complex infrastructure investments in Europe since 1990s” – said Danny Aoun, Board Member of Dar Group. “Together with CPK, we will deliver a highly sustainable, resilient and future-ready airport.”

Centralny Port Komunikacyjny prepared an exhibition presenting the progress of CPK – a new transfer airport, planned in the centre of Poland between Warsaw, the capital, and Lodz, one of the country’s largest cities. CPK’s experts, representing an ambitious Polish mobility project in the heart of Europe, answered many questions about it.

CPK’s new transfer airport, planned between Warsaw and Lodz, will be a game-changer for many people in Poland. In addition to the construction of the airport, CPK will also build a network of almost 2,000 km of railway lines, including High-Speed Railway systems, which will significantly reduce travel times to Warsaw from the largest cities. This means many smaller towns will gain new stations and connections, creating new opportunities for economic growth and development.