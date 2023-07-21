CPK receives positive environmental decision: green light to start building

The Regional Director for Environmental Protection in Warsaw issued an environmental decision for building the airport and the railway node of Centralny Port Komunikacyjny. The company is now free to apply for a location decision and then a building permit. “Our project meets the national and European environmental standards. We are happy that our work has been positively assessed by the Regional Directorate for Environmental Protection,” says Mikolaj Wild, CEO of Centralny Port Komunikacyjny sp. z o.o.

Receiving the decision from the Regional Directorate for Environmental Protection (RDO?) in Warsaw in mid-2023 enables the company to stick to its ambitious programme. The Minister of Infrastructure approved the General Plan for CPK in June, and the company accepted the concept project for the airport and the railway station.

“The environmental decision issued by RDO? in Warsaw means a green light for building CPK with respect towards the people and the environment. Our goal is to carry out the project in a manner that is optimal for the region,” emphasises the Deputy Minister for Funds and Regional Policy Marcin Hora?a, Government Plenipotentiary for CPK. “A promise of a building permit from the Civil Aviation Authority is still possible in July. This is going to make it possible to apply to the voivode for the location decision. The next step will be an application for a building permit,” he announces.

“We began environmental testing in January 2021. The results were taken into account on an ongoing basis in the development of the airport master plan. I would like to thank the team that developed the extensive environmental report and made sure that the impact of our investment on the environment is effectively reduced. Today’s decision proves that even when it comes to such complex developments as CPK, it is possible to maintain a very fast work pace, without compromises in terms of quality,” emphasises Mikolaj Wild, CEO of Centralny Port Komunikacyjny sp. z o.o.

The environmental report for CPK, forwarded to RDO? in October 2022, was the basis for applying for the decision and had around 20,000 pages with appendices. The report is a result of many months of environmental research by the team, i.e. botanists, ichthyologists, ornithologists, herpetologists, chiropterologists, acousticians, land surveyors and geologists. The environmental decision has over 350 pages.

The citizens were able to submit their comments on the report as part of public participation. As a result, RDO? in Warsaw received several hundred submissions – more than a thousand questions and applications in total, which the Regional Director addressed in the decision on environmental conditions.

The environmental decision covers the passenger terminal, buildings and facilities supporting the operation of the airport, air traffic control tower, runways and taxiways, aprons, rail and road nodes, as well as the associated infrastructure, such as hotels, commercial buildings and car parks. It additionally allows the developer to remove trees and shrubs, and carry out geological works and the required archaeological and maintenance tests.

The CPK project moved from the planning stage to designing and building. Advanced design works for the passenger terminal and the railway station are being conducted for CPK by the British consortium Foster + Partners as the master architect (the concept design is finished, and the construction design is in progress).

At the same time, the process of selecting a strategic partner for the planned CPK airport, i.e. a minority shareholder in the airport company that will be responsible for the construction and management of the airport, is underway. The State Treasury is going to keep at least 51% of shares in the company. There are now only three foreign investors on the shortlist – each with vast experience and an established global position.

The first construction preparations have already been underway on a large scale since the beginning of the year: demolition, relocation and geological drilling. According to the schedule, the first stage of the CPK airport, that is, two parallel runways and infrastructure to handle 40 million passengers per year, is expected to be commissioned in 2028.

Disclosure: While this is a sponsored post, Aviation24.be has carefully reviewed the article to ensure its quality and relevance to our readers. As always, we strive to deliver insightful and engaging content that adds value to your experience.