CPK presents its sustainable development strategy to contribute to the future of European aviation

At a time of growing demand for sustainable mobility and the urgent need to combat climate change and atmospheric pollution, the Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK) announces its Airport Sustainable Development Strategy, which has the potential to successfully address the key challenges of the European transport sector. With it, CPK sets a new direction for necessary transformative change in the European Union’s aviation sector.

The strategy was presented at the event in Brussels titled “Sustainable Journey: Navigating the Future of Aviation“. While the European Union’s Sustainable & Smart Mobility Strategy calls for an ambitious shift, towards a potential 90% reduction in emissions in the transport sector by 2050, CPK’s approach takes its turn to aligning itself not just with regional but also global objectives.

“Although flights only account for 2% of global climate-related emissions, the impact is indisputable. With our strategy, CPK recognises its global responsibility by being a responsible partner in shaping sustainable aviation in Europe and beyond. Our vision for this strategy is not just about meeting the standards; it is about incorporating all gradually available technologies that will create a new era in European transport. As the largest transport project in Central and Eastern Europe, CPK brings together a unique combination of air and rail transport, moving towards a significant reduction in emissions from the transport industry,” said Mikolaj Wild, CEO of CPK.

Air transport, while crucial to global connectivity, comes with its own challenges, being one of the key sectors with high carbon emissions. Technological constraints and existing infrastructure have often limited direct carbon reductions. The CPK strategy addresses these challenges.

From the first day of operation, CPK will have ‘Net Zero Ready Airport’ status. This means technical readiness to be powered exclusively from on-site and off-site renewable energy sources for heating, cooling and power supply. Out of concern for the environment, the CPK airport has been located at a safe distance from protected nature zones, minimising the impact on the local ecosystems. As a result, more than 280,000 residents of Warsaw, for whom the existing inner-city Chopin Airport has been a nuisance for decades, will breathe a sigh of relief.

“Our efforts are guided by the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the EU’s strategies in this area. By combining the strengths of rail and air transport, we aim for multimodal and safe mobility that seeks to improve the quality of life and ensure the health and safety of Europeans. Cooperation with partners such as PLL LOT and dialogue with representatives of the European Commission, IATA, and industry experts, confirms our shared commitment to this progress,” said Jakub Loch, Airport Division Acting Director at CPK.

At the core of the CPK strategy is a sustained commitment to environmental and social goals. The planned infrastructure for the new airport has been designed to reduce noise and pollution, ensuring minimal disruption to surrounding habitats. Furthermore, its integration with high-speed rail networks aims to reduce emissions from road transport, creating a seamless, environmentally friendly transition between various modes of transport.

Committed to responsible water and waste management, CPK maximises water reuse through rainwater harvesting and wastewater treatment. This approach is based on the principles of a circular economy, built on reuse, recycling and waste recovery.

Future-proof airport infrastructure will also be ready to accommodate next-generation zero-emission planes. Accordingly, space reserve has already been made at the design stage for, among other things, future hydrogen infrastructure. The entire CPK facility has been designed to withstand extreme weather conditions, taking into account varying climatic conditions.

The CPK airport sustainability strategy is not just about the plans. The CPK project is being implemented with respect for the environment and people from the very beginning, as demonstrated by the very choice of its location. And this one is characterised by minimal environmental impact, as confirmed by the recently obtained positive environmental decision issued by the Regional Director for Environmental Protection in Warsaw. The basis for applying for the decision was the Environmental Report for CPK, consisting of about 20,000 pages with appendices. The report is a result of many months of environmental research by the team, i.e. botanists, ichthyologists, ornithologists, herpetologists, chiropterologists, acousticians, land surveyors and geologists. The environmental decision has over 350 pages.

As Europe sets course for a transport revolution, CPK becomes a prime example of the EU’s vision in action. The EU’s Strategy for Sustainable and Smart Mobility emphasises the need for deep transformation, not just gradual change. Guided by this principle, the CPK project plans to reshape the landscape of European aviation.

